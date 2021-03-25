SCCHS baseball collects three straight wins

The St. Clair County High School baseball team scored wins over Coosa Christian, Shelby County and Guntersville this week. The team now sits at 12-3.
St. Clair 15, Coosa Christian 1: The fourth inning proved crucial as the Saints sailed past Coosa Christian on Saturday. With the score 4-1 at the top of the fourth, the Saints put up 11 runs to boost their advantage 15-1.
Aubrey Kemp led his team with three RBIs and two runs, including a home run. He was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Conner Whitfield also put in work for the Saints as he was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run. Jackson Lindsey also put in three runs.
St. Clair 6, Shelby County 3: The Saints notched another victory Monday against Shelby County.
St. Clair opened up scoring with three runs in the first inning and put up one run in each of the second, fourth and fifth innings.
Shelby County scored twice in the final inning but the rally fell short.
Whitefield struck out six batters. He allowed only three runs on six hits for the five innings he worked.
Sawyer Motes, Luke Fondren, Jackson Bryant, Dylan Birchfield, Kemp and Lindsey all contributed runs for the Saints.
St. Clair 9, Guntersville 1: SCCHS cruised past the Wildcats on Tuesday as the Saints cruised.
The Saints sealed the victory with five runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and an additional run in the fifth.
Bryant held down the fort on the mound as he allowed only one hit on one run for the day.
Ethan Jackson went 2-for-3 at the plate. He also drove in two RBIs and a run.
Birchfield and Lindsey each put up two runs each while Motes also put up two RBIs of his own.