Sawyer Merritt sets high expectations for the Purple Devils this season

When Ragland coach Sawyer Merritt addressed his team for the first time more than two years ago, he didn’t have a single girl on the roster that could even drive.
“It is fantastic because now we are on the flip side of the coin,” Merritt said. “When I initially took the job, it was always about potential and building for the future, and now we are in the time period that we kept looking forward to. … I am going into this season with that same core group that I had on the first day of practice when I took the job.”
This year it’s unlikely Merritt’s squad will face many, if any, teams that have more experience considering Ragland’s roster boasts five seniors and four juniors.
“I relied on them then, and I rely on them now,” he said. “We’ve built such a bond, and this is such a special group. We are really hoping to have a good season. It is what we’ve looked forward to for years, and it is something we think can be special.”
Last season, Ragland secured the school’s first winning season in seven years and made it to the subregional round, which is a mark the program consistently achieved back in the early 2010s.
In fact, the Purple Devils earned Final Four berths in 2011 and 2012, and Merritt believes that’s a realistic goal for this season.
Of course, lots of coaches talk big before the season, but the Ragland coach has an ace up his sleeve.
Last season, the Purple Devils played the entire year without the program’s starting point guard, Samantha Day-Jones, after she tore her ACL during volleyball season. Day-Jones paced the team in points back in 2020 when she averaged 14 per game, yet Ragland managed to up its offensive production last season despite her absence.
“Often times in games she’s our safety blanket,” Merritt said. “When in doubt, lets find her, and we had to kind of look at each other. … We found ways other people could begin to contribute, and I hope we can continue that with the addition of our leading scorer back.”
Last season, Cadence Buchanan became the focal point of the offense during her junior season, averaging 14 points after only scoring seven points per game in the past, and the Ragland coach hopes to see those numbers continue when the team opens the season on Friday at Victory Christian.
“The expectations are high. … We have had several years to prepare for it,” Merritt said. “Really, I know the pressure is there, but I think it is something we can live up to. With those expectations, I would not want to have any other group going in with that pressure.”