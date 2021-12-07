Sammie Day-Jones signs scholarship with Itawamba Community College

RAGLAND — Senior Sammie Day-Jones will be playing softball after high school following her scholarship signing with Itawamba Community College on Friday.
Day-Jones said she had offers from other schools including Auburn University in Montgomery, Mississippi College and Huntingdon College.
Bevill State Community College also recently invited her to play both volleyball and softball, which she turned down. Day-Jones said she accepted ICC’s offer for the purposes of the scholarship that was offered to her.
While she is a three-sport athlete and served as a leader for the Purple Devils’ volleyball and basketball teams, Day-Jones emphasized that softball is her favorite.
She said she especially loves the people, atmosphere and overall flow of the game.
“I love the way that one inning can turn around a whole game,” she said, adding she especially enjoys playing for Ragland.
“Because we’re so small, every sport is really the same people, so in every sport, year around, we get to build a bond that is incomparable to anything else,” She said. “We’re just always together like one big family.”
For the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, the softball player recorded a batting average of .506 with an on base percentage of .602 and slugging percentage of .733 for Ragland.
As far as playing for ICC, Day-Jones said looks forward to getting a fresh start in college.
“They have great coaches and great facilities too,” she said.
She said her coaches have been a vital part in her high school career as a whole.
“All of them have been really encouraging for me,” she said. “I tore my ACL last September and all of them helped me recover and get back and now this year has been my best year in volleyball and so far basketball, too.”