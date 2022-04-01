 Skip to main content
Saints take two straight wins over Ashville

By Josie Howell, Times Assistant Editor, jhowell@thestclairtimes.com

The St. Clair County High school baseball team recently improved on its record 11-10 after defeating Ashville in two straight games March 29.

The Saints took the first game 14-5 and later 15-4. They will now look to take on Briarwood Christian on Saturday, March 2.

During Tuesday’s first game, the Bulldogs followed closely behind 4-3 by the end of the third inning, however, six runs in the fourth inning followed by another three in the fifth by the Saints put St. Clair well into a winning position.

Jayce Mickens led the Saints with a double in the first and a home run later in the fifth, totaling four RBIs while also collecting four runs of his own. 

Sawyer Motes also saw a good day at bat going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs. Garrett Whitehead and Tanner Stein also pushed two runs a piece along with a double each.

In the final game, the Saints took an early advantage with 10 runs in the third inning that the Bulldogs could not recover from.

Ethan Jackson had a perfect day from the plate going 2-for-2 while driving in two runs and collecting two of his own. Motes went 2-for-3 and also drove in two runs for the Saints.

Ashville’s Chandler McGinnis also had a perfect day at bat, slugging 2-for-2 in the final game.

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400