Saints take two of three wins from Moody in week of area play

MOODY — After falling to Moody 10-1 on Monday, St. Clair County High School rebounded the next day to claim two straight wins over the Blue Devils.
St. Clair is now 9-8, including 2-1 in Class 5A, Area 11, while Moody is 10-8 and 1-2 in Area 11.
Saints head coach Steven Nuss said the two wins were big for his team.
“Moody’s really good, but we battled back in game two and game three. We swung it really well and swung it out,” Nuss said, also noting that limiting mistakes in the last two games made a difference. “We didn’t walk a lot of people and made outs when we needed them.”
Nuss also said that he already saw improvement for his team.
“We’ve been so up and down and we’ve gone through stretches where we played really well and we’ve gone through stretches where we played really bad, so we’re still just looking for consistency, but last night was a real good step in that direction and hopefully we can roll that into spring break and on to area play on the fifth of next month," he said.
During Monday’s matchup, Andrew Goodwin led the Blue Devils to the victory, striking out eight batters while allowing only one run on four hits.
Peyton Isbell, Chase Marshall and Zach Johnson drove in two runs each, while Blaine Burke notched two doubles for the Blue Devils.
St. Clair arrived at Moody’s field looking for revenge during Thursday’s games taking the first win 6-5 and later 8-2 to finish out the week.
The Saints came fighting right out of the gate in game one as a single by Sawyer Motes and double by Ethan Jackson put the Saints up 3-0 at the top of the first. Moody, not ready to give up, tied the game in the next inning, which included a double by Goodwin that drove in two runs.
Motes continued to play an important role for St. Clair as he homered in the fourth inning, driving in three runs to put his team up 6-3.
While the Blue Devils rallied in the sixth inning with a home run of their own by Johnson, the Blue Devils still fell a run short. A scoreless final inning sealed the win for the Saints.
Motes led his team with four RBIs while going 3-for-4 at the plate. Jackson also drove in two runs for the Saints.
Moody's Caleb Jatko still showed out for the Blue Devils, pitching for 4⅓ innings striking out seven batters. Nathan Kennedy also helped from the mound pitching 2⅔ innings striking out two batters.
In the second matchup, the Saints turned things around and rolled past Moody. Casey Thimaras took his turn pitching for the Saints. While almost notching a no-hitter, Johnson couldn’t be stopped from the plate as he smacked two homers to put both runs on the board for Moody.
Garrett Whitehead, Jackson Lindsey and Motes all slugged doubles for the Saints.
Johnson was a perfect 2-for-2 from the plate, while Cayden Keenum led the Saints going 3-for-4.