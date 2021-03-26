Saints softball defeats Pinson Valley, 8-6

PINSON — St. Clair County's softball team claimed a late win over Pinson Valley on Tuesday, 8-6.
Going into the final inning, the Indians led 4-2, but SCCHS managed six runs to take the lead.
Pinson rallied and scored twice, but fell short.
Kenzie Leslie and Brooklyn Sertell led with two runs each including a home run by Sertell.
Sertell also recorded five strikeouts for the day.
Sam Cantavespre and Krissy Phillips both went 2-for-2 at the plate and contributed a run each for the Saints.
SCCHS will travel to Ashville on Monday to take on the Bulldogs.