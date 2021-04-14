Saints soccer team defeats Etowah 3-0, set to play first home game April 19

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County High School girls soccer team defeated Etowah High School 3-0 on Monday, April 5.
Head coach Steven Mizzell said he was proud of his team for getting the win.
“The girls played well together and executed the plays well,” Mizzell said, “The girls loved it and were excited to get the win.”
He added that he hopes to continue getting wins as the Saints soccer program grows.
Hannah Mullens scored the first goal of the matchup in the first half. Adyson Luster followed up with a second goal for the Saints.
In the last half, junior Bailey Coupland scored the remaining goal.
Goalkeepers Danielle Mullens and Brittani Adkins teamed for the shutout to allow no goals for the other team.
Both the boys and girls soccer teams will host the Ashville Bulldogs for their only home game of the season on April 19.
The girls game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game is set for 7:30 p.m.