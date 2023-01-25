Saints soar past Victory Christian, book spot in St. Clair County Tournament semifinals

RAGLAND — After a long start to the new year, St. Clair County looks more than ready to turn the page.
The six-seeded Saints proved just that when they stormed past No. 3 seed Victory Christian in a 70-36 blowout at Ragland on Tuesday night.
“We wanted to finish the season a lot better than we started,” St. Clair County coach Steven Mizzell said. “So it's good to come and get a win, especially in the county tournament where you get to advance and keep playing and have an opportunity to keep moving on.”
This is the Saints’ second win in three games which is a remarkable turnaround from the team’s 7-game losing streak, which St. Clair County put to rest on Thursday.
Victory Christian hung close for most of the first quarter. Then, beginning in the quarter's final minute until halftime, the Saints outscored the Lions 31-6.
“I'm proud of these guys,” Mizzell said. “We continue to work regardless of what our record looks like. We continue to preach that we're gonna be better as a program if we just continue to work and do things the right way. So it is good to see it pay off and get a win.”
What to know
— St. Clair County senior Jayce Mickens scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the first half.
— St. Clair County freshman Brody Carney and sophomore Jayden Cody scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
— Victory Christian freshman Jayden Hicks and junior William Wilson-Hueter each scored a team-high 10 points.
Who said
— Mizzell on Mickens: “Well, he was big for us. He was our leader on defense, and I feel like defense set the tone for us early. Everybody else kind of rallied around him defensively.”
— Mizzell on Carney: “He's a young guy, and we're trying to make him do things the right way. He's obviously a big guy for his age. And so we want his skill to continue to develop for the program. So any chance we get to give him an opportunity to work is good.”
Next up
— The Saints will face No. 2 seed Ragland at Moody on Friday at 8 p.m. in the county semifinals.
— Victory Christian will travel to Jefferson Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m.