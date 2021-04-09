Saints in the Spotlight presents, ‘When Bad Things Happen to Good Actors’

It's almost showtime for St. Clair County High School’s “Saints in the Spotlight” drama program.
The drama students will perform, "When Bad Things Happen to Good Actors," on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. on the Center for Education and Performing Arts stage in Pell City.
According to drama sponsor Mary Morrow, the play is a comedy that shows what can go wrong when a drama club tries to perform, "The Wizard of Oz."
“Our goal was to select a play that would be fun and provide something we all need right now: laughter,” Morrow said.
Tickets are free but limited and will be distributed before the play. Those who would like a ticket will need to see Ms. Morrow or a member of the cast or crew.
The play will also be live streamed through CEPA's YouTube page.