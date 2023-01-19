Saints' defense dominates Tarrant

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County girls combined to record at least 25 steals in a dominant 55-8 win over Tarrant on Thursday evening.
“Our best thing (is) our defense probably because we’re fast,” St. Clair County coach Meghan Duren said. “So, we live by our steals and putting pressure on the ball and our defense. That is kind of our offense.”
The Saints didn’t give up any points until the final 20 seconds of the first half. During the first two quarters, freshman Gabriella Allison and junior Ke’Aiara Hollingsworth took center stage, scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Allison finished the evening with a game-high 15 points to go along with at least 4 steals. Hollingsworth didn’t score in the second half, but she did finish the game with at least 3 steals and at least 3 rebounds.
“Ke’Aira has really stepped up and been more aggressive at going to the goal and shooting,” Duren said. “And Gabbi has also kind of started to feel more comfortable stepping to the role of starting to score more instead of just starting to pass more.”
What to know
— St. Clair County’s Lena Lameche hit a 3-pointer late, but she spent most of the evening setting up her teammates. She finished with at least 5 assists and likely paced the Saints in total rebounds after she grabbed at least 5 on the defensive end.
— The second half featured a running clock the entire time.
— St. Clair County senior Sydne Pope and freshman Kaylann Byers paced the Saints in the second half as the duo combined to score 9 of the team’s 16 points. Pope finished with 10 overall while Byers had 7.
Who said
— Duren on Lameche: “I think she is the most aggressive person we have as far as going after the ball and trying to get after the ball. She is always on the floor, she is always trying to get the steal and stuff like that. I think she played great. She had a 3 and she sees the floor great.”
— Duren on what she will tell the team ahead of a potential matchup with Springville on Thursday in the county tournament: “Mentally believing that they can beat Springville and just rebounding, being big, boxing out. Not getting in foul trouble.”
Next up
— The Saints will travel to Westbrook Christian on Friday at 6 p.m. before enjoying almost a full week off ahead of a potential rematch with Springville in the St. Clair County Tournament semifinals on Thursday. Springville won the previous meetings by a combined 36 points.