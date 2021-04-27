Saints cruise past Pleasant Grove, advance to second round of playoffs

The St. Clair County Saints advanced in the state baseball playoffs with a doubleheader win over the Pleasant Grove Spartans last week. The Saints won game one 10-0 and game two 11-0.
With the win, the Saints will be on the road to face Madison County in second-round action.
SCC 10, Pleasant Grove 0: Luke Fondren led the Saints from the mound as he tossed a one-hit shutout in the win over the Spartans. Fondren walked two and struck out seven.
The Saints scored early and often as they plated five runs in the first inning. Will Keenum had the key hit in the inning, a two-run double. Connor Whitfield also drove in two runs.
Sawyer Motes and Jackson Bryant had two hits each to lead the Saints at the plate.
SCC 11, Pleasant Grove 0: In the nightcap, Bryant tossed a one-hitter as the Saints cruised. Bryant walked two and struck out seven.
St. Clair scored five runs in the first inning and six runs in the fifth inning with RBIs going to Johnathan Finch, Garrett Whitehead, Jackson Lindsey, Motes and Bryant.
Motes, Lindsey and Bryant led the Saints with two hits each. Tyson Stein added a sacrifice fly.
Whenever the Saints got on base, they were not going to stand around as they stole 12 bases. They were led by Whitehead, who had three stolen bases.