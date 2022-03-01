Saints collects pair of wins against Ashville and Sardis over the weekend

The St. Clair County High School Saints had no issues coming out on top in the double-header over the weekend to Ashville and Sardis. The Saints sit at 3-2 following the wins and will host Crossville on Thursday.
St. Clair 6, Sardis 3: The Saints kicked off the weekend with a win over Sardis. Connor Whitfield doubled, giving Jackson Lindsey an opportunity to put the first run on the board. After another run from Jacob Poythress following a groundout, Ethan Jackson knocked a home run to put the score at 3-0.
Tyson Stein and Lindsey followed up by scoring on an error by the Bulldogs, while Connor Keenum later scored the last run for the Saints on a groundout at the bottom of the third.
Sardis limited St. Clair to zero runs for the remainder of the game. The Lions put up two last runs of their own in the last inning, but the Saints secured the final out to put the game away.
Whitfield led his team from the mound as he pitched for six and two-thirds innings and struck out six batters.
Head coach Steven Nuss said Whitfield made a difference in the win over Sardis.
St. Clair 13, Ashville 0: Following the win over Sardis, the Saints cruised past Ashville. After St. Clair jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning, the Saints tacked on eight more in the second.
Casey Thimaras went 2-for-2 at the plate while driving in a run. Ethan Jackson went 2-for-4 while driving in two runs.
Jackson, Mickens, Poythress and Parker Blankenship each scored two runs each for St. Clair.
Pitchers Sawyer Motes and Jayce Mickens combined for seven total strikeouts.
Head coach Steven Nuss said his team played well.
"We had timely hitting in both games and played pretty well defensively,” he said. “Sawyer Motes started game two and was effective.”