Saints baseball takes two of three from Lincoln

St. Clair County High School faced the Lincoln Bears in three baseball games this week and won twice to improve their record 16-12. The Saints clinched a spot in the state playoffs and will compete for the area championship.
SCCHS 2, Lincoln 0: Jackson Bryant led the Saints to their first victory over Lincoln from the mound. The pitcher allowed no runs on three hits for the day while striking out six batters.
From the plate, Jackson Lindsey was 3-for-4 and drove in a run.
Connor Whitfield and Ethan Jackson each scored a run to boost their team to victory.
SCCHS 9, Lincoln 8: The game came down to the wire as the Saints rallied to win.
Lincoln tied the game and forced the game into extra innings. The Saints prevented the Bears from putting up any runs while scoring one of their own to seal the win.
Lincoln initially took the advantage and opened up scoring with four runs in the first inning. The teams put the score at 6-2 by the top of the fourth with Lincoln still in the lead.
However, the Saints rallied with a combined six runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Dylan Birchfield, Garrett Whitehead, Whitefield and Bryant all put up two runs each for the Saints.
Bryant also drove in two runs from the plate along with Sawyer Motes.
Lincoln 10, SCCHS 2: The Saints fell in the final matchup between the two teams..Birchfield, Motes, Lindsey, Will Keenum and Jordan Stephenson each took hand in pitching for the Saints.
Luke Fonderen and Motes put in a run each.
Head coach Steven Nuss said he has been proud of his team throughout the whole season.
“They’ve worked hard and done everything we’ve asked them to do,” Nuss said. “They never quit whether we’re up seven or down seven.”
The Saints will enter into the playoffs April 23.