Saints baseball season comes to a close

St. Clair County fell in a doubleheader against Madison County on Thursday in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The Saints finished the season at 21-15.
Madison Academy 4, St. Clair 1: The Saints were limited to one run in the fifth inning by the Mustangs. Garrett Whitehead singled on a line drive to left field at the top of the fifth, giving Dylan Birchfield a chance to score for St. Clair
Connor Whitefiled worked all six innings for St. Clair on the mound, allowing only four runs on four hits. However, two of the hits were home runs, accounting for three of the Mustangs' four runs.
Madison Academy 6, St. Clair 3: In the second game of the doubleheader, the Saints rallied, but fell short in the final inning. The game was tied 3-3 by the end of the second. However, by the top of the sixth, too many errors resulted in three more runs for the Mustangs.
Saints head coach Steven Nuss said this will be a season he will always remember.
“We had a great senior class that was just the glue that held us together,” Nuss said. “One of the hardest working teams I have ever been a part of.”
Nuss emphasized he looks forward to next season and what the upcoming seniors will bring to the plate while stepping into a new leadership role.
“The juniors this year are a good core group,” Nuss said. “They’re a talented bunch and I’m looking forward to what they can add to the team as far as being senior leaders.”