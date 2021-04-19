Saints baseball claims 5A Area 11 championship title

The St. Clair County High School baseball team claimed the Class 5A, Area 11 championship title after defeating Alexandria in two of three games this past week.
The Saints previously defeated area rivals Moody and Lincoln before the showdown with the Valley Cubs. The Saints (18-13, 5-1 in Area 11) will play Pleasant Grove in the first round of the playoffs.
SCC 10, Alexandria 2: The Saints defeated Alexandria 10-2 on April 13. St. Clair immediately took the advantage with nine runs in the first inning along with one more in the third to secure the win.
Luke Fondren worked all seven innings and allowed only two runs on five hits. Only one of the runs was earned. He struck out nine on the day.
Dalton Birchfield and Sawyer Motes both contributed two RBIs each.
Jackson Lindsey and Jackson Bryant contributed two runs each along with a triple by Bryant.
SCC 7, Alexandria 2: The Saints' second win against the Valley Cubs secured the area win.
Bryant led the Saints from the mound, allowing only two runs on six hits. He worked all seven innings.
Will Keenum was 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs for his team, while Birchfield drove in two.
Lindsey contributed a team best of three runs, while Motes put in two.
Alexandria 8, SCC 6: The Valley Clubs salvaged a win in the final matchup between the two teams.
The Saints opened up scoring with three runs at the top of the first. However, the Valley Cubs tied the game in the fourth inning and took the lead to seal the win.
Motes led with three of the six total runs.