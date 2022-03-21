Saints and Tigers split Thursday doubleheader

Springville and St. Clair County high schools each picked up a win in a baseball doubleheader Thursday. The Tigers sneaked by with the first win of the day 2-1, but the Saints came back to claim a 10-5 victory in the second game.
Saints head coach Steven Nuss said his players' hitting made the biggest difference in the second matchup.
“In game one, we struck out 11 times, and had some base running errors mentally. I thought we swung well enough to win both games, but I think we put it into play better in game two, and when you put it into play sometimes good things happen,” Nuss said, adding his team swung better in game two as well.
The team will play Moody in its first Class 5A Area 11 game of the season Tuesday.
“Moody is always very talented, so we just have to play the best game we can play and then just see what happens from there.”
Springville 2, SCCHS 1: Springville pitchers Brady Gillespie and Ethan Davies teamed up to take the win. They allowed only five total hits throughout the seven innings played. Gillespie struckout eight batters, while Davis added three.
St. Clair’s Aubrey Kemp doubled in the top of the first, allowing for Sawyer Motes to put in a run for the Saints.
Sringville later answered in the fourth inning as Asa Morrison also slugged a double allowing Jacob Neal to score and tie the game 1-1.
Payne Bryant later followed up with a double of his own in the sixth, allowing Harrison to score and put the Tigers ahead 2-1.
While the Saints saw one last inning for an attempted comeback, the Tigers quickly and efficiently collected three outs to claim the hard fought win.
SCCHS 10, Springville 5: In the last matchup, Springville gave both Gillespie and Davis a break from their pitching duties going through five pitchers against the Saints.
The Saints continued to make plays throughout the game that resulted in big runs.
Keenum had the play of the game as he smacked a double with the bases loaded, allowing for three runs with an error by the Tigers.
Neal, however, secured the only triple of the day, driving in two runs for the Tigers at the bottom of the fourth.
Jackson Lindsey led the Saints in batting and was 4-for-5 at the plate. Motes, Kemp and Garrett Whitehead were each 2-for-3 on the day.