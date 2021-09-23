Saint Clair Athletic Booster Club to host first annual ‘Rollin with the Saints Ride’ fundraiser

ODENVILLE – The newly formed Saint Clair County Athletic Booster Club is hitting the ground running Saturday, Oct.16 by hosting its inaugural “Rollin’ With The Saints Ride.” The event will include motorcycles, Jeeps and a variety of show cars.
Registration will begin at Saint Clair County High School at 9 a.m. with roll out at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks and several items up for the raffle such as Coach purses, oil changes, helmets, salon gift baskets, restaurant gift cards and more.
The cost to enter the ride is $30 per vehicle/bike, which will go directly to the Saints booster club to help fund equipment for the various sports at Saint Clair County High School and Odenville Middle School.
Some of the needs at the schools include a new net system for the volleyball team, new wrestling mats and a finish line arch.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to form a booster club this year that supports all athletic programs at SCCHS and Odenville Middle School,” Booster Club President Jerry Rewis said.
“Rollin’ With The Saints will be our first community event. We hope the community comes out to enjoy the rolling car show and food trucks. All of the proceeds directly benefit our facility improvement projects and our student athletes.”
For more information, including sponsorship and vendor opportunities, please contact Jamie Townes, JamieT35120@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook under “Rollin’ With The Saints.”