GULFPORT, Miss. – A local man credits his success in the Navy to lessons he learned growing up in Pell City.
“Growing up around the farmers and businessmen of Pell City, I've learned that you have to keep going until the job is done no matter how tired or worn out you feel,” said Navy recruit Ryan Rickles, a 2011 Crossroads Christian School graduate and native of Pell City. “Respect for everyone and hard work is something that was instilled in me from my family and my hometown.”
Rickles is a member of the naval construction battalion center in Gulfport.He serves asa Navy builder, responsible for building and repairing wood, concrete and masonry structures, installing structures for various types of projects and performing tasks required in disaster preparedness or recovery operations.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Rickles said he is most proud of learning how to be a Navy builder and adapting to the unique challenges of military life.
“The Navy and the training I am doing now has forced me to become good at studying and shown me that I can do things I never thought I could do before,” Rickles said. “I have come a long way.”
The jobs of many of today’s Seabees remain unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the Allies in the Pacific and in Europe, according to Lara Godbille, director of the U. S. Navy Seabee Museum.
For more than 75 years, Seabees have served in all American conflicts.
Seabees have also supported humanitarian efforts, using their construction skills to help communities around the world. Seabees have used their skills to aid others following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Rickles.
“I've had several family members who have served in various branches of the military, and I'm glad to carry on that tradition,” he said.
As a Navy Seabee, Rickles said he knows he is a part of a legacy that will last beyond his lifetime.
“I enjoy learning about all of the different opportunities this job offers and I like serving here in Mississippi,” Rickles said. "Serving in the Navy means a lot to me. I'm amazed of what I can accomplish now and I am looking forward to what the Navy has in store for the future.”
-- Heidi Cheek is a mass communication specialist petty officer 1st Class with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.