Rustic Bucke Vintage Market

ODENVILLE – A smile spread across the woman’s face when she saw a friend at the annual Rustik Bucket Vintage Market.
“Aren’t you supposed to be at work?” she asked.
“Aren’t you supposed to be at work, too?” the friend quickly responded.
“I’m on break,” the woman said, with her hands held above her head, motioning quotation marks.
They both laughed.
The woman told her friend that she was going to bring her husband.
“He said, ‘Don’t buy anything,’ so I left him home,” she said, counting out her money, or his, for a shiny stainless steel teapot.
It was among the many metal offerings that Karen McElroy of Pell City had in her booth under the St. Clair County Arena canopy.
Many of her sale items were collectible metal pieces, restored and decorated.
“Restore – faith, love and junk,” McElroy said. “Repurpose – I help keep things out of the landfill.”
The two-day fall event was packed with people looking over unique sale items among the hundreds of thousands of home décor and household goods.
“I’ve been here four or five times,” said Emily Starling of Steele. “I keep coming back.”
Starling was holding a perfectly round shaped rope, like those used for roping a calf or horse.
She bought it to decorate her 12-year-old daughter, Adi’s, bedroom.
She said Adi just started roping in rodeos.
“She was mad that I didn’t check her out of school for this,” Starling said.
Caran Wilbanks of Pell City said people can always find unusual items at the fall market, and it’s just plain fun to look around.
“They have some real old, old stuff, but then you have your crafts, too,” Wilbanks said, adding that there are many local businesses that attend and sell their goods at the fall market.
“I do shows,” said Jill Waid of Ashville. “I love the Vanessa (Durham) shows. I love seeing all the people here. I have a lot of repeat customers.
Waid said she sells old, vintage pieces.
“I make jewelry, too,” Waid said. “This is my first show since Covid-19. I booked a show here last year, but I had to cancel because I caught Covid-19.”
Cayce Johnson with 4 Messie Monkies in Pell City attended this year’s show.
“I was here last year at the fall show,” Johnson said. “I’m back.”
Johnson said she is not only getting new business at the show, but she is attracting customers to her store in Pell City.
“It’s an amazing show,” she said.
Organizer Vanessa Durham of Southside said this is her fifth show held at the St. Clair County Arena.
She said last year’s fall show drew 1,500-2,000 visitors.
“Weather is a big factor in that,” Durham said.
She said on average, the show hosts about 70 vendors.
“That includes our food vendors,” Durham said.
She said she owned the Cozy Nest in Atalla for 20 years, but gave up the shop for the shows.
“People who bought vintage items were attending shows where all the vendors are under one roof for a bigger selection,” she said.
Durham said now she hosts the shows and sells her own vintage merchandise online.
“I’ve been doing shows since 2019,” she said.
Durham said it was the people in St. Clair County who attracted her to the arena, along with Lude Mashburn, who used to run the arena, who got her to check out the space.
“When Covid-19 hit, I had to find an open air arena,” she said. “I love the scenery and drive to here, so it was a perfect location.”
Durham said the people in St. Clair County are supportive of the event.
“Everybody was so nice in St. Clair County,” she said. “They were welcoming and inviting.
“The main thing is as long as they keep supporting it, we’ll keep having it,” Durham said.
The Rustik Bucket Vintage Market is usually held the second weekend in September at the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville.