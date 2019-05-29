ASHVILLE –For the 12th consecutive year, the Run for the Wall has made a stop in Ashville.
Bikers made their traditional stop in Ashville at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot last week. The group of riders (more than 600 registered to take part) stopped to refuel at the Piggly Wiggly Fuel Express, and grab a hot dog on their way to Washington D.C., in time for Memorial Day.
This ride is in support of and for Vietnam veterans. They left from California and took the southern route through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and then Alabama before making their way northeast.
Faron Turner, general manager of Piggly Wiggly, said he is impressed with the way the ride has come together.
“The organization and everything is a pretty good thing,” Turner said. “I was in the Army, so this means a lot to me.”
Piggly Wiggly donated money to the Run for the Wall organization to show their appreciation for them stopping by to refuel.
