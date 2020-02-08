Ruby Williams set to fill vacancy on Ashville City Council

ASHVILLE -- Ruby Williams will soon take her seat on the City Council, filling the unexpired term of former City Councilman Cliff Roberts.
Mayor Derrick Mostella said Friday that Williams is expected to be sworn into office by the city attorney at the council’s Tuesday night, Feb. 18, meeting. The council work session is slated for 5:30 p.m., and the regularly-scheduled council meeting is set for 6.
Williams will take the Place 2 spot on the council after Roberts resigned from the council last month. Roberts provided no reason for his departure.
Mostella said the council unanimously approved Williams to serve the unexpired term, which has about eight months remaining. Williams said she is considering running for a full term on the council later this year.
“I am very excited,” she said.
Williams, 50, said she has lived in Ashville all her life. She works for Sterling Co., a financial management company in Gadsden, as an administrative assistance.
Williams has an associate degree from Gadsden State Community College and earned a certificate of accounting from Gadsden Business College.
She and her husband, Lonzo, have five children.
Williams said she began regularly attending council meetings about a year ago.
Mostella said Williams’ interest in city business is what encouraged council members to approve her appointment.
“She’s really been involved in the last year or so,” he said. “This is a good opportunity to reward her for that involvement.”
Mostella said the city had double-digit applications from people who were interested in filling the vacant spot on the council.
Mostella said Williams’ regular attendance at council meetings allowed her to get to know council members while allowing her to become familiar with current city issues the council is facing.
“We think she will bring a lot to the table,” Mostella said. “She is a very intelligent woman.”
Mostella said he wanted someone with a good head and a good heart.
“She checks off on both of those,” he said.