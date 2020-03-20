Rodeo fundraiser for Cattlemen's Association

ODENVILLE - There were clowns, horses, steers and even bulls, and of course plenty of cowboys and cowgirls competing in front of hundreds of fans during last weekend’s St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association Rodeo in the St. Clair County Arena.
“We had a great turnout,” said Jason Goodgame, president of the St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association.
The rodeo served as a fundraiser for the local Cattlemen’s Association, and the event attracted more than 1,400 spectators, and hundreds of competitors.
Some of the top cowboys and girls throughout the Southeast competed in a variety of rodeo competitions, like calf roping, bronc riding , bull riding and even a little mutton busting for the youngsters.
“We had a huge number of competitors,” Goodgame said. “I think the groups we had in the competitions brought in a lot of people.”
The family event was full of fun, laughs and excitement.
“We had a lot of families,” Goodgame said. “We had cars come in with 3-4-5 people, families. It was certainly a family event … We were happy with the final outcome. We really thought it was a great event.”