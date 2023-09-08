The Springville Preservation Society will host its annual Rock School Ice Cream Social this Sunday, Sept.10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rock School on Pine Street.
Take a tour of the more than 100-year-old school and see the amazing improvements that have been made at the Old Rock School.
If you attended school there relive memories of the classrooms and teachers you had.
There is a completely restored classroom and you can see and walk the worn wooden steps where hundreds of little feet have smoothed the edges of the stair treads.
Just a few years ago, the building was on the brink of being torn down, and it was the love of the Springville Preservation Society to save it for future generations.
Go by and see the vision of the building's future and enjoy delicious ice cream as well. Visit the gift shop and enjoy special pricing.
Admission, the tour and ice cream are all free. Join your family and friends for some history, ice cream and celebrate the old Rock School.
Springville High School has been ranked No.14 in the Birmingham Metro Area Rankings and No. 4,394 in National Rankings in the US News best high schools.. SHS has a 31.2 college readiness score and 773 students enrolled in grades 9-12.
Local artist, Clay Allison, is working on the annual Springville Preservation Society Christmas Card set. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the card sales go to the Preservation Society to help support the work that is done to maintain and upgrade the five structures under their care.
The twelve images this year are the Forman/Brashier house on Robinson Street, the McGinnis house on Cross Street, The Presbyterian Church Manse on Main Street, The William Dyer house on Gin Street, Pink Simmons Studebaker on Main Street, the Presbyterian Church on Main Street, Argo Christian Fellowship on Hwy 11, Allison Millinery/Nichols Nook on Main Street, the Ash/McClellen house on Hwy 11, the Woodall Building on Main Street, Caroline's Mill on Hwy 23 in St. Clair Springs.
We will keep you updated when the card sets are available at the Museum. Help preserve the history of Springville by purchasing a set (or two or three) to send to friends and family or to keep as holiday keepsakes.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!