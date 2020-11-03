Robert, Randy McKay dismiss case against the city of Ashville

ASHVILLE -- After contesting Ashville’s Aug. 25 municipal election over alleged fraudulent voting, former Mayor Robert McKay and nephew Randy McKay dismissed their lawsuit after three days of hearings at the St. Clair County Courthouse.
Robert McKay ran for mayor, and Randy McKay ran for the Place 3 seat on the council.
Incumbent Mayor Derrick Mostella claimed the mayoral victory by 119 votes, while incumbent Councilwoman Sue Price claimed the Place 3 seat by a margin of 73 votes.
According to the McKays’ attorney, Bryan Taylor, Robert McKay initially asked the court to count 42 absentee ballots that had been thrown out. He also challenged the votes of some 90 people.
“My driving concern from Day 1 was simply to ensure the integrity of the election in Ashville for the people of Ashville,” McKay said after deciding to dismiss the case. “It should always be up to the law-abiding citizens who actually live here, day-in and day-out, to decide the direction and the future of our great city. That’s why we wanted the court to review this election.”
Taylor said that it quickly became apparent to the McKays that a full-blown election contest would have required over a hundred witnesses to take the stand. The process would have taken weeks to complete and cost well over $10,000.
After the first two days of the hearing, the court had been able to hear the testimony of only 18 voters whose legal residence was in question, but all of whom maintained throughout questioning that they lived at Ashville addresses with family members or friends, according to Taylor.
“We were prepared to present substantial evidence that some 90 people voted illegally in this election,” Taylor said. “And we believe 42 legal voters’ ballots were wrongly rejected.”
Taylor said, however, proving someone doesn’t live where they say they live is a tall order, especially with so many votes at issue.
Judge Bill Weathington, who presided over the case, praised both sides for coming together to reach an agreement dismissing the case.
“I commend you both for setting aside your personal interests and doing what you believe is best for the city of Ashville,” Weathington said.
James Hill III, the attorney representing the city, said the accusations made against Mostella, Price and the municipality were not born out of evidence.
“It is the city’s position that the poll workers who were tasked with conducting a fair and appropriate election did so according to the law,” Hill said.
Mostella said he felt justice was served, and he is glad that the trial is over.
“As a representative of the city, I feel like it's just best to try and just move past it and put it behind me as quickly as possible,” Mostella said.