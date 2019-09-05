RIVERSIDE – City officials said goodbye and welcome on the same day as the mayor and council recognized the new and former fire chief this week.
“Here is the man of the hour,” said Mayor Rusty Jessup to the city’s new fire chief, Adam Manning.
Manning was sworn into office at Tuesday’s council meeting by Riverside Municipal Court Judge Lance Bell.
Jessup also presented former Riverside fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski a plaque of appreciation for his 17 years of service with the city’s Fire Department.
“Yank (Kurzejeski) took over at a crucial time and took the Fire Department to a new level,” Jessup said.
He said Kurzejeski helped bring the ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating of the Fire Department from a 6 to a 3, helping reduce insurance costs for Riverside residents by as much as 25 percent.
Jessup said Kurzejeski also helped bring a volunteer fire department to a full-time fire department, and moved the city’s Fire Department forward, spearheading efforts to raise fire dues.
“We knew if we did, we could take it to a (ISO rating of) 3,” Jessup said. “We were lucky to have him all these years, and Pell City is lucky to have him now.”
Kurzejeski was named the new fire chief for Pell City last month.
Kurzejeski had to give up the Riverside position after being selected as the full-time fire chief for Pell City. He has served with the Pell City Fire Department for 23 years.
Manning will now step into Kurzejeski’s shoes as the new Riverside chief.
“He was picked from a strong pool of candidates,” Jessup told the large crowd that attended the council meeting. “Everything just seemed to fit with Adam.”
Kurzejeski said he was excited about Manning taking over the Riverside department.
“I look forward to what Adam is going to do,” Kurzejeski said.
Manning has worked for the Riverside Fire Department since 2003 and has served as a Pell City firefighter since 1999.
“He knows everyone here,” Jessup said of Manning. “He is easy going, nice and loyal to his calling as a civil servant.”
Manning thanked the mayor and council for the opportunity to serve as the city’s fire chief. He also commented about the job Kurzejeski did for Riverside.
“We have worked together for more than 20 years,” Manning said. “A lot of our views are the same. What he has done here has been amazing.”