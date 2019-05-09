RIVERSIDE – The mayor and council commended Water and Street Superintendent Brien Gulledge at this week’s work session after the city was notified it had passed its annual water system inspection by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
“Overall, the system appeared to be operating in a satisfactory manner,” Jack Mobley, with ADEM’s drinking water branch, wrote in his May 6 letter to Mayor Rusty Jessup.
ADEM officials inspected the city’s drinking water system last week.
“Each well was operating at its permitted capacity, and adequate levels of pressure and chlorine residual were detected in the distribution system,” Mobley said. “Well logs were noted at every treatment plant, and all necessary documents and recordkeeping applicable to this inspection were properly maintained.”
According to ADEM, Riverside operates two 450 gpm (gallons per minute) wells. The city has two 700,000 gallon storage tanks and one booster pump station.
The treatment at each well consists of gaseous chlorine for disinfection.
Riverside’s water system serves approximately 1,239 customers.
“For the previous 12 months, the wells had an average daily production of 300,000 gallons and a maximum daily production of 632,000 gallons (of water),” Mobley said.
Mobley said none of the system’s regulated components reviewed during the inspection received an unsatisfactory rating.