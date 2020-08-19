Riverside voters will select mayor, two council members next week (with photos)

RIVERSIDE -- With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, Aug. 25, The Daily Home asked local candidates to submit some information about themselves and answer a few questions.
The questions were the same for all candidates.
Below is the information on the candidates in Riverside and their answers to four questions.
Mayor
Rusty Jessup
Rusty Jessup, 70, is seeking his fifth term as mayor. He is a graduate of Shades Valley High School and Jacksonville State University, where he received a degree in criminal justice and sociology.
He is married to Sandra Jessup, and the two have no children.
Jessup spent nine years in the Jacksonville and Anniston police departments before entering the insurance business for 32 years. Before he was appointed mayor in 2006, Jessup served on the Riverside Planning and Zoning Board and Riverside City Council.
He also serves as chairman of the St. Clair County Mayors Association. He serves on the board of directors for the St. Clair Health Care Authority and on the Alabama League of Municipalities Executive Committee and Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The biggest challenge is the rising cost of everything. The public’s demand for services far outpaces the ability to pay for it most of the time. My way of meeting this challenge is to engage the community in awareness and solicit their help through volunteer efforts and ideas. If everyone chips in with such things as litter control, neighborhood crime watch and park expansion, we can add a great deal to the quality of life in Riverside. We will also be committed to budgeting in a way to get the best “bang” out of every earned cent.
Why are you the right person for this job?
Being in my fourth term as mayor, I have put a tremendous effort in getting to know the people of Riverside and what they want out of their city government. This is a small town. We have small town values. We want law and order, but not with a “heavy” hand or over-officious attitudes. We want to know our mayor. We want to know our police chief and our fire chief. We want to know our City Council representative and we want them to know us; not as constituents, but as people and neighbors and friends. I have always brought that attitude to the table. I always will. Love never fails.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
As Riverside grows, so do the problems and challenges. Elected officials must work together and look forward. It’s easy to get bogged down in the mundane petty issues that come up everyday … We must put our energy into seeing Riverside in five years or in 10 or 15 years from now … Let's concentrate on getting sewer out on Highway 78. Let's concentrate on making our park a real destination for families. Let's concentrate on a realistic road paving schedule and stick with it for the next five years. Let's concentrate on an aggressive retail development plan.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
My first priority is getting our present playground up to safety standards and some money committed to it. We will re-apply for a federal grant to help us get started. We have many young, new families and children moving into Riverside. It would make everyone’s quality of life much better if we had a nice, safe park and playground. The groundwork is done. We have the space and we have volunteers and committed citizens ready to make it happen.
Johnny Osborn
Johnny Osborn, 79, is the longtime councilman for District 4 who is now running for mayor. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, in which he enlisted in 1958 and served for five years. During his time in the Air Force, Osborn served in both Germany and Taiwan. Osborn is married to Dollie Osborn, and the couple has one son, Brandon Wayne Osborn, and two grandsons, Braydon Osborn and Stephen Osborn.
He attended Jefferson State Community College, where he majored in business law. Osborn is retired but worked for 20 years with the Thompson Tractor Company and 17 years with Yale Material Handling Corporation. He later became a minor partner with Yale Carolinas, with responsibility for three locations in the state of Alabama.
Osborn has served on the City Council for over 11 years.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
As the new mayor, I must earn the trust of Riverside citizens and make citizens feel confident of my ability to restore integrity in the mayor‘s position and lead our city forward. The starting point will be an open door policy to each citizen.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I offer compassion, honesty, hard work and will always try to make the decisions that are in the best interest of Riverside.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
The current administration has done a great job by bringing our community from a town to a city and making it a desirable place for families to live and raise children, have recreational facilities, walking tracks and great fishing facilities.
The current mayor has lacked an urgency. (He’s refused) to investigate certain businesses operating with incorrect business licenses, thus costing the city needed revenue. Also, the mayor’s refusal to enforce certain city ordinances fair and equally (has been an issue).
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
My first priority will be to retain all current department heads, including city clerk, police chief, fire chief, head of water and building inspector, along with all other employees. Riverside is truly blessed by their loyalty, as well as their expertise.
Council District 2
Frank Riddle
Frank Riddle, 85, is running for City Council District 2. Riddle has been a resident of Riverside since 1969 and currently serves as the council representative for District 2. Riddle has been married for 61 years. He and his wife have three children and three grandchildren; they also have one great-grandchild.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Funding for street and road repair, as well as being vigilant about taxes that are owed to the city.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am over the Utility Department and I have 43 years in the water service. I have and will continue to be of service to the Utility Department of the city.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
I think the greatest thing that we have done is providing 24/7 fire, police and medical service to the city.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
To work to improve the services we provide to the citizens, to better city streets and maintain the services that we now provide.
Sandra Kerr
Sandra Kerr, 64, moved to Riverside in 2010. She is divorced and has two children, Mark Moran and Candace Fleming, and two granddaughters, McKenzie and Sawyer.
She works as a stock clerk for Publix in Pell City and as bus driver for the Pell City school system. While Kerr did not mention any past political experience, she said she is a member of First Baptist Church of Pell City, where she sings in the choir; the Riverside Beautification Organization; and the Pell City Line Dancers.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Working along with the RBO, I would like to see the new playground /park project completed.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I've been an active member of the RBO for the past eight years and am currently serving as vice president. I've attended council meetings, worked special events and believe that for continued community growth, new people should be given the opportunity to be of service to their community.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
The current administration has done an excellent job of maintaining a balanced budget, and I look forward to continuing along that trend.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
If elected, I would like to see more community involvement, an example being more people attending council meetings. Also, perhaps starting a Riverside newsletter.
Council District 5
Todd Pierce
Todd Pierce, 48, is running for City Council District 5. Pierce is a regional sales manager for Badgepass, a company that handles credentials for other businesses. He and his wife, Melinda Pierce, have two children. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University. Pierce was appointed to the council in 2019 following the resignation of Kenny Womack and had no political experience prior to his appointment.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
As with most small municipalities, it is income and expenses. Riverside operates on a strict budget for expenses due to the limited income we receive as compared to other larger municipalities. Roads are always a priority topic, and we need to allocate more funding to them. In order to do so, I will work with the mayor and the council to look at savings areas in other budget categories to help add funding for better roads without diminishing the needs of the other departments, especially our police and fire.
Why are you the right person for this job?
Having sat on the council since being appointed in February of 2019, I have had the privilege to work side-by-side with the other experienced members and the mayor to help grow Riverside in a positive direction. I am an honest and dependable person that stays true to my word. With an extensive background in budget analysis, I believe that I can help the city to reduce long-term debt and begin the climb to positive numbers in the future.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
This administration has done a good job of working together to move the city forward. However, often there is a lack of communication in a timely manner (not the day of the meeting) on items that require council approval. It involves more transparency from all departments about issues concerning the city and how they will be handled.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
If I am elected to retain the council seat for District 5, I will make it a priority to have the council review budget numbers each month to have a better grasp on the city’s finances. Without knowing the state of the city’s finances, it is difficult to make educated decisions on matters that involve money to be spent.
Don Urso
