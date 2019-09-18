RIVERSIDE – The council approved its $1.5 million budget Tuesday, and it includes some money for repaving.
“We had a little more money than we did last year,” said Mayor Rusty Jessup. “So, we put a little more money in the budget for roads.”
He said with the $66,300 earmark for road resurfacing, the city can pave three roads.
Jessup said the city plans to repave Brewster Road, Largo Circle and Lonesome Pine Road this upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2020.
He said the city may receive additional money from the gas tax in January. Those funds can be used for road repairs/resurfacing.
“We may get a relook at this and add a street or two,” Jessup said.
The council also budgeted money to repave the city’s marina parking lot, Riverside Landing. According to the budget, $11,000 is earmarked for that project.
Jessup said another $4,000 was allocated to repair the gas pump pier at the marina.
He said there is a 10-percent reserve set aside in this year’s budget.
Jessup said city officials had a tough decision to make with the limited amount of funds available to the municipality.
The mayor said he had hoped for some money for the city’s playground, but there was just not enough revenue available this year.
“We really need to upgrade our playground, but the road work was important to us this year,” he said.
Jessup said playground equipment is expensive, and he is hoping the city can secure a grant to help offset the cost of playground equipment in the future.
Next fiscal year’s budget also includes $10,000 for the municipal elections.
For fiscal 2020, the Police Department’s budget is the most costly for the city at $390,600. The Fire Department’s budget is set at $200,700, and the Parks and Recreation Department has a budget of $27,000.
The Water Department stands on its own and has a 2020 fiscal year budget of $571,000 with a 10-percent reserve.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the mayor also announced that Riverside Baptist Church donated $6,000 toward the lease/purchase of a cardiac monitor. The Fire Department’s heart monitor is 15 years old and cannot be recertified.
City officials said the cost for the first-year lease for the cardiac monitor is $6,190. They said the church also donated another $3,000 for handheld radios for the Police Department.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a resolution proclaiming a pile driver as surplus so it can be sold;
Approved a revised business license ordinance to bring the ordinance more in line with state license requirements;
Approved the city’s building code to help the municipality maintain its ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating so residents can continue to enjoy low insurance rates;
Approved moving the police fund to a Metro Bank account, where other salary accounts are maintained;
Approved the city’s costs for central dispatch services at $44,156, juvenile detention at $4,359, and EMA services at $251; and
Approved an ordinance establishing excavation permit rates. A permit is needed if excavation costs exceed $5,000. A permit is not required if the excavation work is part of building or construction site. The cost for the permit is $75, and the cost of the permit increases by $5 for every $1,000 more in excavation costs.