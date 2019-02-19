RIVERSIDE -- The Ark Restaurant will change its name to “White Cow Diner” for a few days as crews shoot scenes for an upcoming movie.
Shirley Abts, owner of the Ark, said the restaurant will close to the public as a crew films a scene for the upcoming movie “The Devil All the Time.”
She said the restaurant will close Wednesday, Feb. 27, through Saturday, March 2.
“We will open back up March 3, Sunday,” Abts said.
Abts said she was contacted by producers a couple of months ago about using the restaurant for a scene.
“I said, ‘Well sure,’” she said.
Abts said she didn’t realize at first she would need to close the restaurant down for four days.
“They are compensating us for this,” she said, adding employees are being paid for the four days the restaurant is closed.
She said movie employees will take down everything inside the restaurant and transform it into the “White Cow Dinner” on Wednesday and Thursday.
Abts said the movie crew will shoot the scene Friday and then turn the restaurant back into the original Ark.
Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said city officials believe this is the first time a movie has been shot in municipality.
“We’ve always known that the Ark was an iconic place,” Jessup said. “There are not many places like the Ark. It’s a really cool place to do some shooting – neat.”
“The Devil All the Time” is scheduled for release sometime in 2020.
According to IMDb (Internet Movie Database), the storyline to this gothic thriller is: “Set in rural Southern Ohio and West Virginia, ‘The Devil All the Time’ follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There’s Willard Russell, tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can’t save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonizing death by cancer no matter how much sacrificial blood he pours on his ‘prayer log.’ There’s Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers, who troll America’s highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. There’s the spider-handling preacher Roy and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick, Theodore, running from the law. And caught in the middle of all this is Arvin Eugene Russell, Willard and Charlotte’s orphaned son, who grows up to be a good but also violent man in his own right.”