Riverside Mayor Jessup selected to board for Alabama Municipal Funding Corporation

RIVERSIDE -- The Alabama Municipal Funding Corporation (AMFund) has announced Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup will join its board of directors following the 2020 election cycle.
Jessup will be joined on the board by Chair Mayor Lawrence “Tony” Haygood, of Tuskegee; Mayor Gary Fuller, of Opelika; Mayor Scott Reeves, of Hokes Bluff; and council member Tommy Perry, of Priceville.
A program of the Alabama League of Municipalities, AMFund was developed to assist Alabama’s cities and towns in funding local projects and equipment purchases as well as refinancing existing debt.
Through timely, low-cost, direct bank debt financing, AMFund can provide funding to almost any size municipal project.
Municipal associations in several states, including Kentucky, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, operate similar programs for their members. As with those programs, AMFund is able to take advantage of the economies of scale, allowing municipalities to receive competitive, fixed rate debt financing regardless of project size while significantly reducing the borrowers’ transaction costs and minimizing staff time by using straightforward, direct bank debt loan documentation.
For additional information about the Alabama League of Municipalities and its member service programs, visit www.almonline.org.