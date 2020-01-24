Riverside council tables decision about pay adjustments for next administration

RIVERSIDE – The council tabled discussion and a decision on whether to change salaries for the mayor, the mayor pro tem and the council until the next regularly scheduled work session and council meeting.
The next regularly scheduled work session and council meeting are slated for the first Tuesday of the month, Feb. 4, at 4 and 5 p.m., respectively.
The move to table the matter comes on the heels of a suggestion by one councilman, Bill Cantley, to give individual council members raises, while cutting the mayor’s pay by $200 a month.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said Cantley, who was not at Tuesday night’s council meeting, had since offered a new salary proposal for the mayor and council.
In his new proposal addressed to the mayor and council, Cantley suggested the mayor and council continue receiving the same pay, but through salary and not per meeting compensation.
Currently, the council receives $150 per month, $75 per council meeting. The mayor receives $1,000 per month, and the mayor pro tem receives $400 a month, or $200 per meeting.
Cantley also recommended council members be penalized for missing meetings.
“Council members (including the mayor pro tem) who exceed 4 (four) absences per year will forfeit the monthly salary for each additional absence,” Cantley wrote.
Councilman Johnny Osborn, who said he was not running for re-election, also offered a salary proposal that would raise the pay for both the mayor and council.
In his written proposal, Osborn suggested a fixed salary for the mayor at $14,400 per year or $1,200 per month.
Under his plan, the mayor pro tem would receive $6,000 a year or $500 a month, and council members would receive $4,200 a year, or $350 a month.
Osborn, like Cantley, offered the same penalty for excessive absences by council members.
In a proposal offered by Jessup, the mayor suggested the same pay for himself and the mayor pro tem, while offering an increase for council members, a salary of $250 a month.
The mayor’s proposal offers a monetary incentive for members of the council who work to further their education in municipal business training through the Alabama League of Municipalities.
“Upon completion of the prescribed education courses, by the Alabama League of Municipalities, resulting in the designation of ‘Certified Municipal Official,’ the mayor, the mayor pro tem and any council member shall receive an additional $50 per month for each certification level,” says the ordinance proposal offered by Jessup. “After completion of any certification level, any member who does not maintain 10 hours of continuing education annually will no longer be eligible for the education benefit.”
He also offered a penalty for excessive absences by council members in his proposal.
“Any council member who misses three consecutive regularly scheduled council meetings shall not receive any compensation for that month unless excused by a majority of the members present at the next regular council meeting,” Jessup’s proposed ordinance states. “The council may only excuse a member’s absence for the following reasons: a) the member was attending or conducting city business; b) the member was/is suffering from a serious illness; c) the member was called into active duty of the armed forces.”
City officials said the council has until Feb. 25 to make any changes in pay for the mayor and council. Any pay changes would not go into effect until after the next municipal election and after the newly elected administration takes office in November.
The council unanimously approved tabling the salary matter until all council members were present at the next work session/council meeting in February.