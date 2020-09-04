Riverside council officially certifies results from Aug. 25 municipal elections

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has certified the results of last week's municipal elections.
In a rescheduled meeting Monday, the council voted to certify the results of the elections held Tuesday, Aug.25.
The meeting was rescheduled to Monday due to the lack of availability for a quorum on the council’s regular first Tuesday of the month meeting date.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said while the council normally would just cancel the meeting, the need to certify election results before Tuesday, Sept. 1, caused the need for rescheduling.
A large part of certifying municipal elections comes with counting of provisional ballots.
Provisional ballots are ballots cast on election day when there is a question about if the person casting the vote is eligible to do so.
Before noon the day after the election, these ballots are presented to the St. Clair County Board of Registrars, and the board then has seven days to determine if the votes count.
Jessup said Riverside had five provisional ballots, but none of them were deemed valid by the board.
With no provisionals to add, ballot totals remain the same as the unofficial results.
In the race for mayor, Jessup, the four-term incumbent, won re-election with 294 votes to Place 4 Councilman Johnny Osborn’s 72.
Place 5 Councilman Todd Pierce narrowly won re-election with 51 votes to Challenger Don Urso’s 48.
In the race for council Place 2, incumbent Frank Riddle retained his seat with 76 votes to challenger Sandra Kerr’s 43.
The only other business taken up by the council was the presentation of the third quarter budget report by the mayor.
Jessup said the city’s General Fund income is lagging 12 percent behind totals from last year, with the cause likely being the economic impact of COVID-19.
“While 12 percent is quite a hit, we should be thankful it's not a lot worse,” Jessup said after the meeting. “Many cities have been hit much harder.”
Jessup said the decline comes from a decline in sales tax revenue, but he added Riverside does not usually depend highly on that type of revenue due to its law sales tax base.
Jessup said expenses paint a more encouraging picture.
“With only one quarter left, we are trending to be under budget in every single department, and all departments should finish the year in the black,” he said.
Jessup said the one expense that appears to be over budget is workers’ compensation insurance, which he said may be somewhere between $5,000 and $8,000 over budget.
He said he believes the city will be able to make this up on the bottom line with other items coming in under budget.
The final item on the report was the Rebuild Alabama Act funding. Jessup said this funding, which comes from the gas tax passed last year, only began coming in over the last few months. He said while estimates for that money were high, the city has yet to receive those estimates.
“We have estimated an additional $35,000 to $40,000 annual addition once it gets rolling, but through this third quarter this year, we have only received $11, 635.46,” he said. “We hope those numbers will be closer to our estimates next year and allow us to do some significant projects and repairs.”