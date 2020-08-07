Riverside council briefed on efforts to raise money for playground

RIVERSIDE -- During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Riverside City Council heard from the Riverside Beautification Organization about its continued efforts to raise money for a new playground near City Hall.
Though the council took no action on the matter, Julie Pounders of the RBO presented them with a status report on the organization’s fundraising efforts.
Pounders said the organization applied for a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation but was rejected.
“We don't fit what they want for grants,” Pounders said.
She said the organization is instead looking at smaller grant programs, including one from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Pounders said despite the setbacks on grant funding, the RBO has raised $16,000 over the past few years through donations and the group’s yearly Poker Run.
Pounders said the organization had to cancel its Poker Run this year due to the pandemic but will be supplementing that missed fundraising with mini events each month.
To help with grant applications, Pounders asked the city to name the RBO as an official committee for the municipality in charge of the playground.
City Clerk Candace Smith told Pounders the municipality could not name the organization a committee, but Mayor Rusty Jessup said the city had already done a similar action that provided the same benefit.
“We did something similar to that I think a year or so ago,” Jessup said. “It's in the minutes that we designated you guys to act on our behalf for those types of grants.”
Pounders also asked the city to provide a timeline for the dismantling of the old playground. Council members said they had previously discussed it and even had a buyer express interest at one point, but they would need to check if that interest still stands.
Pounders said a new playground would likely cost $65,000 for the first phase of the project. She said her organization has pledged to provide a third of those funds
Jessup said following the meeting the city is committed to a new playground but has committed to an amount of money it is willing to contribute to the project. He said the municipality has not decided what the final cost of the project would be and would also need to look at any grants that could help.
“It's something that everyone wants, and we are working towards that,” Jessup said
In other matters, the council:
Approved a resolution appointing 2020 municipal election officials; and
Approved a resolution granting a utility easement to Alabama Power to connect power to the new Charity Steel building Vanick Road.