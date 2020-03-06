Riverside Beautification Organization’s annual Soup Supper set for Thursday (with photos)

RIVERSIDE -- The Riverside Beautification Organization will hold its annual Soup Supper on Thursday night at the Riverside Storm Shelter behind City Hall.
The soup supper will be from 5-7 p.m. There is no charge to eat, but donations will be accepted.
Julie Pounders, one of the organizers, said funds raised will support RBO’s efforts to collect enough money for a new city playground with the “Riverboat” theme.
“It’s a St. Patrick’s theme party with door prizes, 50/50 ticket sales, Irish music and a bake sale loaded with cakes and pies to take home,” Pounders said.
She said the event is also a good way to meet your neighbors and make new friends.
Pounders said 15 varieties of homemade soups will be available, including vegetable beef, chicken noodle, cheeseburger, taco, chili, potato, senate bean, white chicken chili, turnip green and more.
She said drinks, cornbread, crackers and homemade cookies will also be available.