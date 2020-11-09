Riverside Beautification Organization holds community day, raises over $1K (with photos)

RIVERSIDE -- The Riverside Beautification Organization held a community day at CIty Hall on Saturday, Nov. 7, to raise money for the RBO and bring the community together.
The event included shops, a silent auction and a raffle for a new kayak. This was the second year for the event.
Julie Pounders of the RBO said the project is part of continuing efforts to add to the native bird walking trail, which has been a project worked on by both the city and the RBO for some time. She said the raffle and silent auction will benefit the RBO’s efforts to get new playground equipment.
Pounders said efforts to raise money for the new playground have been affected by the pandemic. After the RBO had to cancel its annual Poker Run due to COVID-19 guidelines, the organization had to get creative with its fundraisers, which community day has played a part in.
Local business owner Dale Lee enjoyed his Saturday at community day with his wife, Felcia Lee.
“We just want to be active members of the community. We want to build and grow here and we want the city to grow with us,” Dale Lee said.
The Lees have lived in Riverside for three years.
Candace Robertson, who has also resided with her family in Riverside for three years, said the event inspired her to become a member of the RBO.
“I was talking to [the RBO] about becoming a member to try and do something once a month like different fundraisers and volunteering just around town,” Robertson said.
Pell City High School student Zahari Weal, who is fully blind, brought his popsicle business to Saturday’s event.
According to Courtney Weal, Zahari is advanced in the area of mathematics, so having a business was a perfect fit for him.
Zahari was able to sell over 200 popsicles at the event.
Pounders said the RBO officially raised over $1,000 Saturday and is continuing to bring in money for a new city playground.
Staff writer Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.