Riverside among St. Clair cities with growing population over last decade

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County has enjoyed a positive growth trend over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 population estimates.
Riverside is among the St. Clair cities that have experienced growth over the last 10 years. The municipality’s population has increased by 169 people since 2010, good for a growth rate of 7.65 percent.
“We probably would have grown a lot more if we hadn’t had the (2008) economic downturn,” Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said.
Jessup said the growth comes as a benefit of Riverside’s prime location -- close to both Atlanta and Birmingham, while maintaining a small town feel.
“It's a good place to live,” he said. “We still consider ourselves a rural area.”
Jessup said another factor that may have held Riverside back is the unavailability of high speed internet. He said one drawback of the rural status of the city is it does not have a strong broadband internet infrastructure.
Jessup said he hopes this problem is taken up by the state Legislature sometime soon. He said he believes growth in Riverside will increase even more with access to this kind of infrastructure.
Pell City has also seen steady growth.
The estimates point to an increase from 12,695 to 14,045 people since 2010, or a total growth of 10.63 percent.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger calls that growth incremental and said as a whole, it is a good thing for the municipality.
Muenger said that level of growth is manageable. He said with incremental growth, cities are able to add amenities residents want and can use while also not losing the feel and charm of the city.
Other St. Clair municipalities that have experienced incremental population increases include Argo and Ashville, which have both seen growth figures approaching 6 percent. Springville has seen a slightly slower growth rate of 5.49 percent, while Steele experienced an increase of 4.41 percent, according to estimates.
The city with the most comparable rate to Pell City was Moody with 11.42 percent.
Muenger said a huge spike in growth can be just as damaging as a decline, with each causing its own set of challenges. Due to this, it is often better to see growth build over time.
Margaret has seen more exponential growth. It has experienced a population increase from 4,428 people to 5,137 -- or a total growth of 16.01 percent.
Margaret Mayor Issac Howard said the growth is due to the booming housing market in the city. He said he expects the municipality to continue this track of growth in the next five years.
Trussville had a growth rate of 13.56 percent. Trussville has one of the largest populations in St. Clair at 19,933 in 2010 and an estimated 22,635 in 2019. Trussville is, however, only partially in the county.
It's important to note these numbers are just estimates and don’t have the weight associated with the proper 10-year census.
“These aren’t used for state funding formulas,” Muenger said, but he added the estimates are still a useful tool for municipalities.
Muenger said the estimates are used when cities recruit retailers or industrial development. The numbers can give those companies an idea about their possible workforce as well as possible customers, allowing the company to understand its risk a bit better.
“It's a big risk for a huge retail operation to move into a rural area,” Jessup said. He said these kinds of numbers can help evaluate that risk.
Due to those concerns, both he and Muenger said the accuracy of these estimates matter, even if the figures are not as hard as those from the 10-year proper census.