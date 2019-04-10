ASHVILLE -- A large crowd gathered in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse late Tuesday to honor and remember victims of crime.
“Most times, the focus is on defendants and the defendants’ rights,” said Assistant District Attorney Carol Boone. “And while we recognized that they have rights, we understand that the system and society often forget about the victims. So, tonight, we choose to not forget them and instead honor them.”
The audience was filled with officials who help victims of crime, as well as the victims themselves, along with families of victims who are no longer here because their lives were cut short through deadly criminal acts.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon told those in attendance his office has seen the tears of victims and heard their stories, and even though the focus in the courtroom is on the defendant … “In our office, it‘s about you,” Harmon said. “It’s about justice.”
Dr. Jody Owens was the guest speaker at the event.
Owens was the victim of a horrendous attack inside her home March 26, 2016. The acts against here were at the hands of a complete stranger.
The suspect, Jamie Curtis Whitt, 56, of Ashville, was eventually convicted and sentenced to four life sentences for the first-degree charges of rape, kidnapping, sodomy and burglary in the assault and rape.
Harmon said Whitt approached the victim while she was sitting on the back deck of her home.
He said Whitt made small talk with the victim before overpowering her and forcing Owens into her residence, where she was bound with ties and physically and sexually assaulted.
“After the attack, Whitt forced the victim to drive him to a bank and withdraw money from an ATM using her debit card,” Harmon said. “Whitt then made the victim drop him off at a residence.”
He said Whitt crossed into Etowah County, where he robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint. Whitt was arrested shortly after fleeing the store. He was later convicted in that case in Etowah County.
Owens said it was a day that changed her life forever.
“There is no easy way to get through it,” she said. “I want to express my appreciation to the people here who helped me get through it.”
Owens said her therapy dog, Angel, has also helped her get through the life-changing experience.
“It’s a very tough thing to decide to pursue justice,” Owens said.
Harmon said it is difficult to truly understand what a crime victim actually goes through, but through his association with victims, he does feel and see some of what victims experience.
Tuesday’s vigil and balloon release was in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
“Let us remember specifically those who have been victimized here in St. clair County, and let them never forget that we are here to speak for them when they cannot, and allow them to speak when they can,” Boone told the crowd.