PELL CITY -- Richard “James” Hadaway, 38, was promoted to the position of Pell City utility manager after the job remained vacant for almost a year.
“I am honored to be selected as the new utility manager,” Hadaway said. “I’m looking forward to getting started.”
The position became vacant last March when the former utility manager, William “Freddy” Hazelwood, retired.
The City Council unanimously appointed Hadaway as the new utility manager during its Monday night meeting.
Hadaway was one of five candidates the council interviewed. Candidates included another city employee, Joe Dan Harmon Jr., and three others who live outside the area, Charles Moss III, of Florida; Randal Jones, of Tennessee; and Robert Morgan Jr., of Louisiana.
“I have worked closely with James over the past several years and I have been very impressed with his level of drive, knowledge of the system and willingness to expand his base of knowledge,” said City Manager Brian Muenger. “… I think he will be a great compliment to the existing staff, both in the water and wastewater areas.”
Hadaway earned his Wastewater Grade III certification in October. He also holds a Grade II Water certification. He was working as the city’s utility supervisor before his recent promotion.
Hadaway worked for Cook Springs Water for 12 years before being hired by Pell City in 2012.
Hadaway will oversee seven employees in the Water Division and nine employees in the Wastewater Division of the Utility Department.
“I think Pell City is blessed with a lot of good operators,” he said. “It’s going to be a good team.”
Muenger said the Water and Sewer Department is one of the most important services that the city provides, and the operation of the department encompasses a wide variety of tasks, such as capital planning and implementation, preventative maintenance, staff management, customer service and coordination with state regulators and project engineers.
“This is a key position for the city to have filled, and James has an ambitious agenda of items that he plans to address in the coming months and years,” Muenger said.