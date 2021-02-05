Revocation Radio named 2021 Business of the Year

The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce recently named Revocation Radio as its 2021 Business of the Year. They also took home the Non-profit of the Year award presented by the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce.
Revocation Radio is a non-profit organization that is known for its unique playlist consisting of both Christian rock and hip-hop music.
Moody Chamber executive director Andrea Machen presented the award to Revocation Radio general manager and on-air host Jon Walden was presented the award by.
Machen said though other businesses were considered, Revocation Radio especially shined this past year.
Revocation’s business manager and sales rep Anthony Baumann is also actively involved with the chamber, including serving as the DJ with Walden every year for Moody’s Oktoberfest put on by the chamber.
“We feel blessed here at the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce to have so many wonderful businesses that are committed and involved in our community,” Machen said.
Revocation Radio has been a gold sponsor for the chamber since the radio station was first founded in 2007. They have continued to be actively involved in the organization along with the city of Moody.
“They have always been involved with the chamber and city of Moody lending their talents and services anyway they can,” Machen said.
Both Walden and Machen co-hosted the Dancing with Moody Stars event that raised more than $12,000 for local first responders.