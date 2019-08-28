Last fall, Springville Elementary School received a grant as an Alabama 200 Bicentennial School to do a community project. They chose to restore one of the classrooms in the Old Rock School. Under the direction of Tami Tucker Spires, SES teachers, parents, students and family members have worked throughout the school year and summer to bring life back into the Rock School. They did a great job restoring Mrs. Crandall's room, and their efforts were rewarded when they were selected as one of 21 Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence. Congratulations to all on a job well done.
Congratulations to the Springville Tigers who started their season off with a 28-6 win last Thursday over the Hayden Wildcats. This Friday, Aug. 30, will be a good one when the Tigers play the Ashville Bulldogs at home at 7 p.m. Come on out and support this team.
If you are a senior and looking for some fun and something to do, the Springville Senior Center has a lot of things going on for September. Dominoes, cards, ceramics, bingo, candle making, knitting, bird house building, and various outings to places like the Rattlesnake Saloon and Mama Misitano Italian Restaurant, not to mention lunches at the Center. Something for everyone, check it out. For more information call 205-467-6022.
The Springville Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will have an open house on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We hope everyone has a safe and happy Labor Day.