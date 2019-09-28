PELL CITY -- The splash pad continues to be one of the most popular attractions in Lakeside Park, said Parks and Recreation Director Harold “Bubba” Edge.
“It’s amazing how much it is used,” Edge said. “It was a really good year.”
This was the fourth year that the splash pad has been in operation.
“Revenues for this season were the highest observed since the facility opened…,” City Manager Brian Muenger said. “Overall, the facility continues to be a popular attraction within Lakeside Park.”
The splash pad, which recently closed for the season on Sept. 15, had a total income of $53,391, with expenses running $45,604, netting $7,786. Bond payments for the construction of the splash pad are not included in this amount.
Edge said the Parks and Recreation Department saw an increase in after hour rentals. Entrance fees were down, but that is because this year the after-hour rental fees were separated from entrance fees.
Edge said one of the most notable differences from last year was revenues netted from concessions, which were more than double from last year. This year, concession sales, minus expenses, netted $3,364 compared to $1,869 last year.
“This year, we did better in concessions,” Edge said.
One of the biggest expenses this year was the replacement of two chemical pumps.
“It’s a lot like a pool,” Edge said. “Water, chlorine and chemicals – it’s going to take a toll on them.”
He said it was normal wear to pumps that are operating 24 hours a day.
“As the facility ages, it is expected that replacements of pumps, filters, etc., will rise,” Muenger told the council last week. “The expected life of the major fixtures is estimated at 10 years, which is something to consider during future capital planning cycles.”
Muenger said during the off-season, September – April, the fixtures are covered to prevent UV degradation, which he said, will lead to a longer service life.
Edge said overall, he was pleased with the operation of the splash pad this past summer.
“Everything went well,” he said. “I had a really good group of young men and women.”