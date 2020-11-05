Restoration of power following Zeta almost fully complete in local area (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- After leaving huge swaths of Alabama without electricity last week, it would seem that almost everyone who lost power from Hurricane Zeta has been restored.
As of Thursday afternoon, no Alabama Power customers in Talladega or St. Clair counties were reporting outages. Sylacauga Utilities Director Mitch Miller said power had been restored to all of that utility’s customers as well, although they were still working with people who had private electricians and contractors doing repair work getting connected back onto the grid.
Numbers for Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative were not readily available Thursday, but CVEC reported being down to fewer than 500 without power earlier in the week.