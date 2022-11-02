Residents encouraged to vote for tax increase

ODENVILLE - While local county races are settled in the predominately Republican St. Clair County, there are two issues in Springville and Odenville that local school officials are encouraging voters to approve – taxes.
“There are 138 systems,” said Bill Morris, a member of the St. Clair County Board of Education. “According to the 2022 report card, we’re 128 in funding. We need to raise the bar.”
Board members have said the school system has enough money for operations, but limited funds for big capital improvement projects, such as the construction of new facilities, like schools.
The lack of capital improvement funds is in the rear view window now for Morris’ school district after Moody voters approved a tax hike last year to build a new high school, and he supports the proposed tax hikes in Odenville and Springville.
Board member Marie Manning also supports the tax increase for Odenville and Springville, saying the board has been good stewards of taxpayers’ money.
“We may be 128 in funding, but we have always done well with what we’ve had,” she said. “We have money to operate schools. We don’t have money for buildings.”
St. Clair County school districts Ashville, Ragland, along with Springville and Odenville, rejected a tax increase for their school district last year, but after Springville and Odenville residents presented the school board with petitions, a new tax vote is on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 8, for those two cities.
The vote by the people will determine whether Springville’s ad valorem taxes would increase by 15 mills, while Odenville voters will decide on a 10-mill increase.
A 10-mill increase for a home valued at $100,000 is about $100, and a 15-mill increase for the same valued home is about $150 a year.
“This is a community effort to meet our kids' needs,” said St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns. “We would like to encourage everyone to go out and support our students.”
He said the Board of Education has done everything it can to keep up with the explosion of growth in the Odenville and Springville communities, but more funding is needed to meet future needs.
“We’re already out of space,” Burns said. “Our communities have grown faster than our facilities. We have not been able to keep up with the growth in our communities. We have addressed this. We just can’t keep up with the growth.”
Not without money for facilities, school officials said.
The new tax would help fund a new lunchroom that Odenville Intermediate School and Odenville Middle School would share, among other smaller capital improvement projects. Currently, students walk daily to the elementary school to eat lunch.
Board of Education member Allison Gray said she believes there is support in Odenville for a tax increase to help schools.
“I’ve been encouraged after talking with people,” Gray said. “People want to support this. They realize the kids deserve this.
“If people will just get out and vote,” she said. “I hope we see them at the polls.”
For Springville, the tax money would enable the construction of a new middle school.
“We do a fantastic job with what we have,” said Mike Hobbs, who represents the Springville school district.
But, he said, the Springville community is growing fast and the school system is running out of room for students.
Hobbs said Springville High School was a Class 2A school in 1994, and is a Class 6A school today.
He said Springville voters supported the tax increase for the schools but Argo residents, whose children attend Springville schools, rejected the tax increase.
“If this doesn’t pass the vote, we’re going to have to look at redistricting,” Hobbs said at a recent board meeting.