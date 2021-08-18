Rep. Jim Hill helps pass new ‘Dips and Dunks’ bill

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission took time during its meeting last week to honor Representative Jim Hill, who helped pass the state's “Dips and Dunks” bill.
In the bill, “Dips” refer to recently released state inmates who are sent back to county jail for about three days because of a parole violation. “Dunks” refer to a situation when someone has six or more “dips” and is transferred to state prison for 45 days. Three “dunks” could result in probation being revoked and the offender being sentenced back to prison.
According to Hill, the problem occurred within the “dunks,” that would clog up county jail systems as the inmate would end up staying for weeks at a time. Meanwhile, the county keeping the state inmate would be responsible for covering costs such as food, clothes and any medical care.
The bill passed allows for county jails to be compensated for holding the inmates, easing the financial strain
“It is not fair for us to put a state prisoner in a county jail and not reimburse the county for the period of time that we hold them, so that’s what all of this is about,” Hill said, adding this bill would also reduce the amount of time inmates spend in the county jails to reduce crowding.
“Moving (the inmates) and getting the counties reimbursed is a fair way to handle it,” Hill said, adding that on average it costs about $60 a day to house an inmate in the prison system.