Remembering Brother John H. Faulkner

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, folks began arriving at Friendship Baptist Church for a memorial service and celebration of the life of John Hershel Faulkner, former pastor of Friendship.
Anne Faulkner, John’s perfect helpmate for 61 years, their children and grandchildren greeted those arriving to remember the life and ministry of the man who was affectionately known at Friendship as “Brother John.”
By 11 a.m., the sanctuary was almost filled with attendees from several states — friends who had been blessed by his counseling, preaching and mentoring.
To begin the service, Keri Eastis sang “Holy Ground,” a song she’d sung several times to the glory of God before John preached. Later she sang “I Bowed On My Knees and Cried Holy,” another one that had blessed Brother John during his tenure at Friendship.
During the service, the congregation sang “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and “Trust and Obey.” The “rafters rang” to the robust singing of those hymns.
Gordon Fort from the Southern Baptist International Mission Board brought the memorial and sermon. He spoke of growing up in Africa, calling the Faulkners Uncle John and Aunt Anne. He also spoke of John’s work and influence in Africa and of his encouragement to other missionaries. At one point, he asked for those to stand who had served as missionaries with John and Anne.
Twenty-four stood, and each gave a brief account of serving with John. In adding missionaries Anne Faulkner and Gordon Fort to the count, there were 26 missionaries in Friendship Baptist Church that day.
John Herschel Faulkner was born at Bear Creek, Al., to Dewey Fletcher and Irene Belle Faulkner on July 2, 1935. Growing up on the family farm there, John learned to work hard and to operate and repair machinery used on a farm. He didn’t know it then, but God was having him learn skills he would need in Africa as a missionary.
After John graduated from high school, at the urging of his teachers, he enrolled at the University of Alabama.
He moved to Tuscaloosa and lived with his sister Clara Bailey and her family. While there, he joined the Alabama Army National Guard, where he enjoyed serving for the next 17 years.
To pay his way, John worked the night shift at Goodrich Tire plant. Being tired from the night shift, he acquired a reel-to-reel tape recorder, took it to class and taped the lectures in case he fell asleep.
Soon, John realized he was ill-prepared for college, and becoming discouraged, he packed up and went back home to Bear Creek to tell his parents.
He later recounted that “seeing the disappointment on their faces sent me straight back to Tuscaloosa with the determination to graduate.”
Having learned to work hard at any job, he knuckled down and earned his degree.
He graduated and took a job teaching at Holt High School so he could be close to the beautiful Anne Williams, whom he had met and started dating at the University. John loved her and hoped to marry her, but Mama Williams said “No.”
This was an unexpected obstacle, but not being deterred, John wooed Mama Williams until she finally agreed for Anne, her baby of 12 children, to marry John Faulkner in 1961.
After their marriage, John took a job selling insurance, bought a little house, and settled down to earn a living and support his family. He did well in insurance, life was good, and baby Lisa had blessed the home. However, God had been calling John to the Gospel ministry, and when God calls, he graciously causes it to happen.
Unable to resist God’s call, John and Anne sold their home, packed up and moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where John enrolled in Southwestern Seminary, and earned his M.Div. Later at Friendship, John mentioned more than once that had it not been for Anne’s encouragement and help, he would never have made it through those seminary years.
After seminary, John pastored for several years in Reform, Al., and it was there that son Mark was welcomed into the family. From Reform, John accepted a pastorate in Sherman, Texas, before answering the call to missions in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, Africa.
At the memorial service, Lisa said that at their appointment service, when Anne gave her testimony, John learned for the first time that Anne had received a call to missions as a young member of Girls in Action. This was God’s providence in John’s and Anne’s lives.
In telling of her dad, Lisa recalled, “On the field, he served in a number of roles, as his administrative gifts became apparent. His heart’s desire was to start new work in a bush section or rural area, but his giftings kept him employed mostly in administrative positions, from managing the Baptist Camp and bookstores to a stint as mission treasurer. He ended his IMB (international mission board) career as area director for countries in the eastern and southern Africa region, an assignment he thoroughly enjoyed.”
Mark Faulkner recalled that his dad could repair almost anything, and it was not uncommon for a missionary to drive up with a washing machine or clothes dryer that needed repairing, and John would get it working again. Mark also recounted how John built a motorized vehicle. However, the only wheels available were bicycle wheels, so that’s what he used. Anyone who knew John can imagine the ear-to-ear smile on his face with the finished product.
When John and Anne retired from international missions, they moved to St. Clair County in the 1990s. Friendship Baptist needed an interim pastor, and they called Brother John, as he came to be known in the community, and he accepted. Never a man to sit on his laurels or past accomplishments, Brother John walked from house to house in the Friendship community, inviting people to attend Sunday school and worship at Friendship Baptist. He soon became known and loved both in the church and the community. He was so loved by Friendship Baptist that they called him to be full-time pastor and he agreed.
Brother John once reminisced that when he retired, his ambition was to teach in a college, but that God’s plans were better in bringing him as pastor to Friendship, where he labored faithfully and untiringly until 2003.
Of his ministry at Friendship, daughter Lisa recalled, “Pastoring Friendship was truly a blessing to John and Anne and to all of us. You all helped them build their dream house. He finally got to develop new work, visiting prospective members each week and gently wooing many back to the Lord and into the Friendship family.
“He taught leadership classes, a passion he had developed while serving as area director. He saw big prayers answered.
“Eventually, the Lord rewarded the church’s efforts so generously that Friendship needed a new building. A building program is a daunting project for a pastor. Many do not see the end of the debt they take on to build. But the Lord was extremely gracious to and through Friendship.
“This church is full of generous people, and they worked together to build their new sanctuary, laboring as well as giving, so that the debt was retired less than five years after groundbreaking. This is the building, and it is a testament to the faithfulness of God. Friendship is perfectly named, for John and Anne found true friends here.”
John loved preaching God’s word and shepherding God’s people. He had the ability to take a situation that might cause division and bring it to a peaceful and God honoring conclusion.
He loved his flock, enjoyed the choir and Keri Eastis’ solos that lifted hearts and prepared them for Brother John’s sermon from God’s Word.
Lisa recalled what her dad mentioned often.
“I think that if you asked him, John would say that the ‘God moments,’ when His presence fell on the church in an inexplicably tangible way, were the highlight of his time here,” she said.
In 2015, John and Anne moved to Georgia to be near their children, and for a few months before they moved, they were members of Springville First Baptist and faithfully supported Dr. Chipley Thornton. However, undoubtedly their hearts were with the flock they had come to love and cherish at Friendship.