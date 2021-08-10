Regional community center breaks ground in Springville

SPRINGVILLE — The Depot Regional Community Center in Springville formally broke ground Aug. 1.
The proposed facility will be a 20-acre community center development that will serve the northern region of St Clair County. It will offer community space, a preschool, educational opportunities, recreational opportunities and much more.
The end product will be 60,000 square feet of space that will be built in phases. The first phase underway will be an early childhood education facility and is set to be complete in July 2022.
Other proposed components that will be added through phases include a community cafe, catering kitchen, gymnasium, health/wellness center, teen center, conference rooms and more. There will also be room for future expansion once the original project reaches completion.
Mike Ennis of Faith Community Fellowship said after surveying many citizens of St. Clair County, the vision for the department became clear. He later added, however, the official completion date for all phases is yet to be determined as the project depends on when funding will be available.
The project is being overseen by Surgance and Faith Community Fellowship. Surgance will own and operate The Depot.
According to Ennis, the overall mission of Surgance is to serve others by helping to bring public, private, civic, social and faith-based organization together by enhancing the education, life skills and needs of the region, creating a strong, more equitable community for this region of Alabama.
With education being the primary focus of Surgance, childcare and education committees from Surgance have already had input and involvement from organizations such as St. Clair County Board of Development, NASA, Alabama Power, Verizon and innovation depot.
Ennis said each has expressed a willingness to support various education and infrastructure operation components.