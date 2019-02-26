Pell City High School hosted the 2019 Regional Archery Tournament recently. There were 500 students registered for the tournament and 467 showed up to shoot.
Pell City archery coach Dr. Spencer Stone said there were three divisions represented. There were six high schools, seven middle schools and five elementary schools competing.
In the high school division, Ashville won with a total team score of 3,307. Moody finished second with a 3,282, while Munford finished third with a 3,251.
The top male shooter for the high school division was Pell City’s Landon Meadows with a 290. The top female shooter was Ashville’s Kambree Rogers, also with a 290. Rogers was also named the overall top shooter with the 290.
In the middle school division, Munford won with a total team score of 3,156. Ashville finished a close second with 3,153, while Odenville finished third with a 2,961.
The top male shooter for the middle school division was Munford’s Josh Stephens, who shot a 281. The top female shooter was Munford’s Marlie Thompson, with a 270.
In the elementary school division, Ashland won with a total team score of 2,808. Munford finished second with a 2,754, while R.L. Young finished third with a 2,523.
The top male shooter for the elementary school division was First Assembly’s Layden Benefield, with a 269, while the top female shooter was Munford’s Addison Powers, with a 255.
Stone said the tournament was a great success due to the relentless support from the PCHS family.
“We want to thank the Alabama Division of Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries and the National Archery In the School Program (NASP),” Stone said. “Because of their great help and supervision, we were able to have a safe and fun tournament. We also thank Command Sgt. Major James Bryant for his continued support and guidance to the program.”
