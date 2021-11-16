Referendums fail across St. Clair County Schools with Moody too close to call

During Tuesday night's tax referendum election, each school district within the St. Clair County School System voted down the new tax with the exception of Moody, which will be determined by provisional ballots next week.
Moody’s final count Tuesday night showed 923 votes in favor of the tax with 920 votes against it. However, Moody still holds 12 provisional ballots that will be canvassed and counted the following Tuesday.
The new tax would provide funding for needed projects within each school district that would not otherwise be possible without raising ad valorem taxes.
Moody Schools proposed an increase of 15 mils in an effort to build a new high school. This would be about $150 more in property taxes a year on a home worth $100,000. Those who own property for agricultural purposes would be able to receive certain exemptions.
Springville also proposed a 15 mil increase for a new middle school and improvement to athletic and art facilities failed with 808 voters in favor and 849 against before provisionals have been counted.
Odenville Schools have also stated a need for improvements in athletic facilities but also fell short with 695 yes votes and 761 no votes for a 12 mil increase.
Meanwhile, Ragland and Ashville, which proposed a 5 mil increase each, voted heavily against the tax with 988 Ashville voters against raising property taxes and 223 for it and 285 Ragland voters against the tax and 116 for it.