Red Mountain Grace exec speaks to Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club

TRUSSVILLE – Executive Director of Red Mountain Grace Austin Hardison spoke to the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club through Zoom on Nov. 18 to share information about the organization.
Red Mountain Grace helps those with a family member with medical issues requiring an extended hospital stay and need a place to stay themselves. It is a faith-based, nonprofit organization.
Founded in 2013, Red Mountain Grace has 19 apartments, and with the help of generous donors and volunteers, is able to provide not only a place to stay but also essentials such as paper towels, laundry detergent, soap, batteries and more. It also provides emotional support for these families when they need it most.
To date, Red Mountain Grace has served over 500 families from 26 states. For more information, please visit www.redmountaingrace.com.
The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at 7 a.m. on the first through fourth Wednesday of each month, usually through Zoom.
For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of its projects, please email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.