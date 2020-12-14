Red Diamond adopts Moody flower bed project (with photos)

MOODY -- The Red Diamond Coffee & Tea Company recently adopted a flower bed project for the Moody Beautification Committee on the corner of Park Avenue and Highway 411.
Red Diamond took on this beautification project as an ongoing sponsorship, similar to adopt-a-mile, to make seasonal changes and ensure the corner always looked presentable. The bed installation was completed two weeks ago with trees, shrubs and annual flowers. Red Diamond will maintain this bed twice a week for the next year.
The bed has expanded from approximately 60 square feet to approximately 525 square feet. Red Diamond also recently installed several smoke trees, emerald green arborvitae trees, purple muhly grasses, fire chief arborvitae and encore azaleas.
The bed of flowers is approximately 60 square feet with purple, blue and white pansies. These colors were chosen to match the city’s school color scheme.
The Red Diamond team that personally worked on this project included Security Supervisor Austin Lance, Assistant Vice President of Property Management Marcus Barnwell, Lead Landscape Technician Dalton Gargus and groundskeeper Keith Lee.
The Moody Beautification Committee publicly thanked Red Diamond for caring about the Moody community and sponsoring the work necessary to increase the beauty of the city.
For more information about the Moody Beautification Committee, please contact Paula Chewning at 404-423-8203 or paulachewning@gmail.com.